The New York Knicks slipped out of the 2025 NBA Finals, losing the crucial game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks franchise played their first Eastern Conference Final in 25 years but fell short just before the final hurdle.

Some fans are eagerly anticipating the Knicks' Offseason, as a complete rebuild seems unlikely unless they can attract superstar names. The last offseason saw them bring in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in exchange for multiple draft assets, depleting their draft capital. By adding these two, the Knicks have improved drastically but couldn't deliver the long-awaited NBA Championship.

This offseason, the Knicks front office must trade lightly and conduct business under the tax complications of the NBA. They should look in the direction of adding more depth to the roster and focus on role players who can improve the team defensively.

Roster depth & defense: top priorities for the New York Knicks front office

In the Eastern Conference Finals, everybody witnessed the defensive vulnerability of the Knicks when Mitchell Robinson was not on the court. The whole team looked tired and upset with Towns, who was not able to dominate on the defensive end.

New York's core four of Brunson, Towns, O.G. Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges appears to be set, with Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson each carrying important roles as the fifth and sixth “starters.”

Miles McBride has rounded out the Knicks' set rotation, but from there, more questions arise than answers. Meanwhile, the above-mentioned players fill up $195.1 million of the team's wage bill, which is roughly over $40 million north of the projected cap.

The Knicks are left with limited options to improve the roster for the upcoming season. They can either bring in some young players and try to develop them alongside the current core, or they can try the NBA free agency to bring in some players for less money without exceeding the tax implications. Meanwhile, another option is to bring in star players in exchange for the current star players that they have, which will require the Knicks' office to make smart decisions.

Can the New York Knicks add without rebuilding? Exploring trade options

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The one big name that is being linked to every team is Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, bringing in Antetokounmpo might not be a simple task. The Knicks will have to send Karl-Anthony Towns and some young players to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Giannis would also be open to this move as the current Eastern Conference will be without Tatum, so it makes more sense for him to reject the move to the West Coast. If the Knicks can convince Giannis to come to New York and manage the tax implications, this move could be set. However, it looks more unlikely than impossible.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is a likely option to be traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, as he is a former teammate of Devin Booker. Meanwhile, the Knicks will receive a proven star like Kevin Durant, who has experience to lead the team offensively and defensively in clutch situations.

Sources: The Phoenix Suns are exploring a potential Kevin Durant trade to the New York Knicks this offseason, with significant interest in New York's Karl-Anthony Towns. The close friendship between Devin Booker and Towns, forged at Kentucky, is a key factor driving Phoenix's interest in this deal.

His addition to the team might not be that difficult compared to Giannis' deal. The future Hall-of-Famer would be a complementary fit to Jalen Brunson.

Walker Kessler

Adding Walker Kessler to the Knicks would solidify their frontcourt with a dominant defensive presence. He offers New York an elite rim protector and a reliable lob threat to complement Jalen Brunson and Towns. Kessler’s presence would enhance the Knicks’ already formidable defensive identity while also creating additional offensive spacing by allowing Towns to operate more freely.