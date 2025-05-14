Whether you were rooting for the New York Knicks or the Boston Celtics to win Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, basketball fans everywhere were stunned and saddened by Jayson Tatum's fourth-quarter injury. It was later announced by the Celtics' official X account and Instagram that Tatum “underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates when necessary and appropriate.”

Ben Stiller Shares Heartfelt Message To Jayson Tatum

The longtime Knicks fan, Ben Stiller, spoke out about Tatum's injury as he praised his game and wishing him well amid his injury.

“Wishing a speedy and full recovery to a brilliant player and really kind person @jaytatum0,” wrote Stiller on X. “As intense as every Knicks fan was rooting for the team, no one ever wants to see this. That was an amazing game because Tatum was at his best, and entertaining us all. Much love and respect.”

Other fans hopped in the comment section to react to Tatum's injury.

“Prayers up. So sad. This dude put the city of Boston on his BACK,” a fan wrote.

“Tatum's injury is truly tragic. When a star of this caliber gets injured, it's a disgrace for the sport. May he recover soon! The NBA is suffering,” a fan reacted.

“Here’s to a speedy recovery, and this is coming from a NY Knicks fan. Much respect,” another Knicks fan commented.

Stiller is a longtime Knicks fan — and New York native. The Zoolander actor was also seen at Game 3 and Game 4 with his wife Christine Taylor. The couple was in good company as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Stefon Diggs, and more celebrities were also present for the Knicks' win last night.

As mentioned in the Celtics' post on X, it's unknown if Tatum will be recovered in time to finish out the series. Knicks lead 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Game 5 taking place tomorrow May 14 at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. If the Knicks win then the Celtics will be eliminated. If the Celtics win Game 5, then Game 6 will be on Friday, May 16 and if Game 7 is necessary it will take place on Monday, May 19.