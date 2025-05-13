It's looking like Love & Basketball for Stefon Diggs and Cardi B as they continue to fuel romance rumors with a courtside date night. The New England Patriots' wide receiver and Grammy-winning rapper stepped out to see the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks play game four in the NBA semifinals. The Knicks won the first two games, and the Celtics won the third and are looking to tie the series with a win tonight.

Stefon Diggs shows up with Cardi B 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9Q8ZSQmIU — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) May 13, 2025

According to a video of the celebrity row, Diggs and Cardi had seats next to one another at Madison Square Garden and were with good company to enjoy the game. Alongside the rumored couple was Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, who have been dating for the past year, and Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also joined the couple courtside. Kendall is rumored to be back with Devin Booker, a guard for the Phoenix Suns, but they have not confirmed their relationship.

Mary J. Blige, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Busta Rhymes were also spotted in the crowd tonight.

Paparazzi also caught Diggs and Cardi holding hands as they entered Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs arriving at the New York Knicks game today. 😍pic.twitter.com/fHVGY92S9D — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) May 12, 2025

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi and Diggs have been rumored to be dating for a couple of months with mostly keeping their new romance under wraps. However, last month, Cardi was seen dancing with Diggs at a club, which went viral. A fan commented on a repost of the moment writing, “Offset punching air.” Offset was previously married to the WAP rapper and she filed for divorce last year. The Migos rapper commented on the post that there are no hard feelings for his ex.

“I'm happy for her !!” Offset replied via a screenshot reported by Complex.

However, Offset's response was surprising considering in March Cardi accused her ex of threatening her, ruining her Valentine's Day and allegedly sending sexual content to a man she was dating.

“I really want to tell you so much about this hating a** n***a because every single time that I find, like, peace… First of all, the way this man ruined my Valentine’s Day,” Cardi told fans via Instagram Live on Saturday, March 29. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was seen out with Diggs celebrating the holiday.

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and have three children together: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.