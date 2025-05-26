The New York Knicks scratched and clawed their way to a big 106-100 comeback win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, bringing the Eastern Conference Finals to a 2-1 series record favoring Indiana. However, shortly after the game, center Mitchell Robinson hilariously roasted a reporter in a completely unnecessary way.

Fred Katz, a senior NBA writer for The Athletic, posted about how the Knicks center roasted him out of nowhere on social media. Katz claims that Robinson told him he has a friend who looks just like him. When responding, Mitchell Robinson allegedly told him that his friend is “ugly.”

“Reporting from Indiana: When I walked into the Knicks' locker room postgame, Mitchell Robinson said to me, ‘You know, I have a friend who looks just like you.' I said, ‘Oh, really?' to which he responded, ‘Yeah, he's really ugly.'”

Mitchell Robinson off the top rope! Who knows why he roasted Katz, but it's hilarious either way. The Knicks center likely felt good about the win, and that mood opened up the opportunity for him to joke around with one of the reporters during the postgame interviews.

Robinson didn't put up ridiculous numbers in the Knicks' Game 3 comeback win. However, he played his role perfectly. After finishing the contest with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block, the 27-year-old center served as a solid defensive presence in the paint for New York.

Giving Mitchell Robinson 29 minutes of play seemed to be a good decision by head coach Tom Thibodeau. He played alongside Karl-Anthony Towns throughout much of the game, giving the Knicks two tall options down low. It may have been the mismatch they needed, as the Pacers had to work extra hard to score in the paint.

Game 4 tips off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST in Indiana. The Knicks need another victory to bring the series to a 2-2 tie. A loss could prove to be too much for New York to overcome.