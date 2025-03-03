Despite being at the 2025 Oscars ceremony, New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller had to post about their win over the Miami Heat.

At 9:24 pm EST on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Stiller posted “KNICKS WIN” on his X, formerly Twitter, account about the game. This was only about two-and-a-half hours into the 2025 Oscars ceremony.

There were still plenty of wards left to hand out, and others did not let it go unnoticed. Rolling Stone's X account responded to Stiller's post, saying, “Innie at the Oscars. Outtie at the game,” referencing Severance, which he produces.

Was New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller at the Oscars?

Stiller was present for the 2025 Oscars ceremony. He was among the many celebrities that were at the show. However, he was not up for any awards as an actor.

Perhaps that is why he was tuning into the Knicks-Heat game. Going to the show must be fun, but a thrilling overtime win for a diehard fan is even more fun.

While he did get caught up in the game, Stiller did put his focus back on the Oscars later. He later posted a congratulatory message to Anora filmmaker Sean Baker. “Congrats Sean Baker[,] your movie is so good and your speech: [praising hands emojis],” his post began. “*Movies in Theaters*.”

Anora took home the most awards during the ceremony. It won five total awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress (Mikey Madison).

The Knicks' win over the Heat

The latest game between the Knicks and Heat was a thriller. They went into overtime tied at 105, and the Knicks ultimately came out with the 116-112 win. At one point, the Knicks were down by 19 points. Somehow, they were able to overcome the odds and steal the win in overtime.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points. He also added five rebounds and six assists. OG Anunoby was the second-highest scorer for the Knicks, logging 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns also made the most of his 40 minutes, scoring 19 points and logging 16 rebounds.

For the Heat, Bam Adebayo did his best, scoring 30 points. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. The next highest scorer was Tyler Herro, who scored 22. However, he only made a third of his shots.

The win elevates the Knicks to a 40-20 record. They are currently second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Celtics (43-18). Meanwhile, the Heat dropped to 28-31. They still lead the Southeast Division despite their sub-.500% record. The Orlando Magic are 29-33, a half-game behind the Heat.