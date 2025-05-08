May 8, 2025 at 9:38 AM ET

New York Knicks super fan Ben Stiller does not play when it comes to his home team. Stiller took offense at a Boston Celtics reporter's comment that referred to the Knicks as “cockroaches.”

Celtics reporters Chris Forsberg and Kayla Burton discussed the aftermath of the Celtics falling to the Knicks 90-91 in game two of the NBA semifinals.

When talking about how well the Knicks played, Burton gave her opinion on whether their win was anything that she hasn't seen before, as she called out Mikal Bridges for only scoring in the second half and Jalen Brunson not performing his best.

“It's not the Knicks…I don't think the Knicks are doing anything all too impressive…” she said.

That's when their commentary took a turn when Forsberg gave the Knicks a backhanded compliment.

“They're cockroaches,” Forsberg said with a laugh before giving the Knicks a little praise for their win. “No matter what the Celtics do…they don't just sit there & take it…”

“But we're handing it to them!” Burton exclaimed.

After taking a second to realize what their conversation entailed, Forsberg said, “We're gonna get aggregated…”

Forsberg wasn't far off because Stiller did not hold back on his thoughts about how their conversation went down.

“You have to hand it to them, they are cockroaches?” Stiller captioned the video on X. “Not cool Zeus.”

Stiller wasn't the only one that found the reporter's comments too harsh.

“Alan, Wally, Bill and Monica would never speak like this about the opposing team and always keep it 💯 when discussing the Knicks faults as well. These Celtic peeps have zero accountability for what their own guys did (and didn’t do) on the floor tonight,” a fan wrote while referencing vetaran journalists Alan Hahn, Wally Szczerbiak, Bill Pidto, and Monica McNutt.

“Well, you cannot beat roaches. It doesn't matter how many you kill, they keep coming,” another fan commented giving an alternate perspective. “If we are roaches but we are up 2 because of that, let's be roaches. Whatever it need to win.

Another fan wants the Knicks to use the diss as power for their next game.

“Honestly, this is better for us. Let them talk their s**t. Knicks thrive when they’re the underdogs and no one gives them respect,” one fan wrote.

The Knicks take on the Celtics for game three of the NBA Semifinals on Saturday, May 10.