One of the most exciting developments in the NBA is how global the game has become. Players like San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama have popularized the league around the world. However, he is not the Spurs' All-Star at the forefront of the NBA heading to Europe. San Antonio legend Tony Parker is confident that Adam Silver and the league will take that step soon.

The NBA has been mulling expansion for many years. It is one of Silver's major goals as the league's commissioner. However, a lot of things need to go right as far as the location and logistics of adding another team. However, the NBA has left its mark in Europe. The league has held regular-season games in cities like Paris, France, to showcase talent like Wembanyama and others.

Parker owns a professional team in Europe, but wants the NBA to take the jump and go across the pond. Adding a team to the league based overseas is unlikely. However, creating a new league separate from the NBA is a very real possibility. Parker spoke to Front Office Sports and other reporters about how soon something like that could happen.

Article Continues Below

“At the end of the day, we are talking and we are trying to go in the right direction,” Parker said. “For me, as an owner of a French club, having an agreement between the three is the key to the success of European basketball. NBA Europe league for me is just a matter of time. They are coming, and it’s going to happen…I think the NBA can be very helpful to help elevate the game’s profile in Europe.”

Parker and Wembanyama are both French and played for the Spurs. Despite being tied to one another inadvertently, they could make a connection and help the NBA in its next steps.