The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New York Knicks on Monday night. Josh Hart is on the injury report and is listed as questionable. Hart is dealing with right knee soreness after scoring 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Sacramento Kings in a 143-120 win. Here's everything we know about Josh Hart's injury and playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Josh Hart playing status vs. Grizzlies

Given that Josh Hart's status on the injury report was questionable before facing the Kings, the assumption is there's a 50/50 chance he will suit up against the Grizzlies.

Hart has only missed one game for the Knicks this season. He rarely sits. However, perhaps this is one of those rare occasions where the Knicks will take precautions in keeping him on the sidelines for Monday's matchup.

This is a big-time matchup between the Knicks and the Grizzlies. Memphis is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and the Knicks are two games behind the champion Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference. They've won four of their previous five games, including Saturday's 143-120 blowout win against the Kings.

Hart has been one of the Knicks' most dynamic players this season. In January, he averaged 13.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.7 steals. For the season, Hart is posting career-bests in rebounds (9.8), assists (5.7), and steals (1.5) but has elevated those numbers since the new calendar year.

This will be the first time the Knicks have faced the Grizzlies this season. Both teams are third in their respective conferences. The Grizzlies are on a six-game winning streak and have an opportunity to extend it to seven straight in Monday's matchup at Madison Square Garden. Facing a Hart-less Knicks team would increase the Grizzlies' chances of stretching their winning streak.

However, the answer is maybe when it comes to whether Josh Hart is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies.