The New York Knicks (29-16) are set to return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Sacramento Kings (23-21). However, the Knicks may be without key contributor Josh Hart, who is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness.

Hart was instrumental in the Knicks' hard-fought 99-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The 29-year-old forward logged 39 minutes, finishing with seven points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. His all-around performance helped New York secure its third consecutive win.

Hart’s injury status remains uncertain, and his availability will likely be determined closer to game time. His absence would create a significant void for the Knicks, as Hart has been an essential part of their success this season.

Josh Hart's injury status vs. Kings

Currently in one of the best campaigns of his career, Hart is averaging 14 points, a career-high 9.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He has also been remarkably efficient, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range while averaging 37.8 minutes across 44 games.

The Kings, meanwhile, have turned their season around following a difficult start. After going 13-19 in their first 32 games, Sacramento has won 10 of their last 12, showcasing improved consistency on both ends of the court. They head into Thursday’s game with a strong core led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The matchup against Sacramento marks the beginning of a demanding five-game homestand for New York. Following the Kings, the Knicks will face the Memphis Grizzlies (30-15), Denver Nuggets (28-16), Los Angeles Lakers (24-18), and Houston Rockets (29-14). Each opponent presents its own challenges, making this stretch a pivotal moment in the Knicks’ season.

Hart’s presence would provide the Knicks with much-needed depth and versatility as they navigate this tough schedule. Furthermore, known for his defensive tenacity and rebounding, Hart’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways could be critical against a Kings team that has been firing on all cylinders lately.

Further updates on Hart’s status are expected as the game approaches. The Knicks will look to extend their win streak and maintain their strong position in the Eastern Conference standings.