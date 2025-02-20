The New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. OG Anunoby is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right foot sprain.

Here's everything we know about Anunoby's injury and playing status vs. the Bulls.

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Bulls

Anunoby has been sidelined since injuring his foot during a Feb. 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he returned to practice and participated in five-on-five scrimmages for the first time on Wednesday, according to SNY's Ian Begley. A questionable tag for Thursday's matchup indicates he has a chance to suit up for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Anunoby has been an integral piece for the Knicks after signing a five-year, $212.5 million contract this offseason. He's averaged 16.4 points on 48/37/79 shooting splits with 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game over 49 appearances. His size and defensive presence at power forward have been essential after New York replaced Isaiah Hartenstein with Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

Opponents are scoring 6.0 fewer points per 100 possessions during Anunoby's minutes, the highest defensive rating swing of any Knick, per CleaningTheGlass. That number places him in the 90th percentile among NBA forwards.

The Knicks have won nine of their last 11 games entering the Bulls matchup. They sit third in the Eastern Conference standings at 36-18 coming out of the All-Star break. Josh Hart (right knee patellofemoral syndrome) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) will be sidelined on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bulls seemingly committed to a tank after trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline. Chicago has lost four straight games and sits eighth in the draft lottery standings at 22-33. Patrick Williams (right quadricep tendon soreness) will be out against the Knicks.