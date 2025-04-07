It was known that the New York Knicks would get star Jalen Brunson back from injury for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, but they also got more good news with Miles McBride making his return from a groin injury as well, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Cameron Payne, who had a listed ankle injury, was made available as well. With Brunson and McBride back in the fold, the Knicks are whole again. They did a solid job without Brunson, going 9-6 in that stretch, and a win over the Suns would give the Knicks 50 wins on the season.

Brunson is obviously the headliner for the Knicks, as he is their best player and important for their chances of making a deep run in the postseason. However, McBride is very important as well. For a Knicks team that has some questions when it comes to the depth of the roster, McBride is a key bench piece who provides good defense and shooting.

As the Knicks look to get their 50th win on the season, they are looking to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference Standings. After the matchup with the Suns, they have four games left on the schedule against the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Three of those four teams are potential playoff opponents, and the Knicks have struggled against top teams this season. The Celtics and Cavaliers are the top two teams in the east, so getting a win against either of those teams would be big. The Pistons are a potential first-round playoff matchup, so that could be an interesting matchup as well. However, it is possible that some of these teams will rest starters if seeds are secured down the stretch.

For now, the Knicks will look to get acclimated to having their full rotation back healthy.