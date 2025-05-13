Although Jalen Brunson gave a message to the New York Knicks following their Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics, he forgot to mention making history. Brunson broke Kobe Bryant's record for the most fourth-quarter points through ten games in the playoffs.

According to Tommy Breer on X (formerly Twitter), he had a list for the five highest scorers in that category.

1. Jalen Brunson (2025): 102 points

2. Kobe Bryant (2001): 100 points

2. Kobe Bryant (2003): 100 points

4. Stephen Curry (2023): 99 points

5. Kobe Bryant (2008): 99 points

Brunson has been the Knicks' engine ever since he landed in New York. He's quickly become a fan favorite for good reason. He's embraced the city and helped lead them back to the playoffs.

Last season, Brunson broke his hand and missed the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Had he been healthy, they likely would have won the series and moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Not to mention, this past offseason, he made a significant move.

For the franchise, Brunson took a $113 million pay cut in signing his new contract. It allowed the team to trade for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns without going into the second tax apron.

Jalen Brunson is becoming a Knicks legend

Despite the influx of talent on the roster, it's clear that this is Brunson's team. He is the voice and the player that everyone rallies behind. Not to mention, he's content with being called out by the coaching staff.

That humility puts everyone else in line.

As a result, New York had a quietly good season and finished No. 3 in the Eastern Conference. They took care of the Detroit Pistons in the opening round.

Now, they have the chance to do so against the Celtics. They're currently up 3-1 and travel back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5. The latter team will likely be without Jayson Tatum, as he suffered a gruesome injury.

Either way, the Knicks point guard is etching his name into one of the franchise's greatest players. In a conversation with guys like Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, and Bernard King, the former Villanova guard is making a serious case.

The fourth-quarter magic might continually be there for him and his team. A chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals is extremely promising.

No matter what, the Knicks are grateful to have someone like Brunson on the team. His playmaking, scoring, and clutch gene are unquestioned.

New York will travel to Boston and face them in Game 5 on Wednesday. With a win, this could be determine the series and possibly how far they make it in the playoffs.