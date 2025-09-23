A major focus of the New York Knicks' media day on Tuesday was All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson's offensive role. Karl-Anthony Towns, fellow Knicks All-Star and offensive dynamo, went as far as to describe a potential change in role for Brunson as being like that of Stephen Curry's with the Golden State Warriors.

The theme emerged when new head coach Mike Brown shared details on his vision for his Knicks' offense. The coach said the team wants to “play fast,” space the floor, and defend physically. Brown added a goal he'd like to pursue on the court to help elevate the team, beginning with Brunson.

“The biggest thing that I want to do for him is try to get him, as well as everybody else, easy shots,” Brown told reporters. “And one of the easiest shots in the game of basketball is a ‘spray three.' I'm a big proponent of touching the paint and spraying that basketball for a catch-and-shoot three, and, so within what we do, we're going to try to give him a lot of those situations.”

Towns was asked about the suggested adjustment to optimize Brunson's effect on games. He compared Brunson's potential role to that of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

“JB’s one of the best point guards in the NBA, so, of course, when he has the ball in his hand, everyone takes notice,” Towns began. “If Mike has said that, then we’re gonna have to do a better job of getting him open, in a way like Steph Curry, we’re going to have to go find ways to make it easier for him to get the ball with space and help him get clean looks at the rim.”

Towns stressed that, with the team's first official practice not until Wednesday, he's not exactly sure of what Brown wants them to execute. But his focus will be on executing it properly.

“Again, I don’t know too much right now, but what I can say is, if he said that, my idea already goes to thinking of Steph Curry. How do we, you know, find ways to get him open with screens and movement that can help him- make it easier on him getting to the basket or shooting the ball?”

How a “Curry” role for Jalen Brunson can help the Knicks

Increasing Brunson's 3-point volume has been an organizational priority in New York. The 29-year-old has taken 492 more 3-pointers in New York than he did in four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. Brown, who coached Curry in Golden State, wants more of those shots to come from ball movement and not self-creation.

The point guard's shooting ability has helped him make over 38 percent of his 3-pointers in each of the last three seasons, despite the significant increases in volume across the board.

Last year, Brunson led the NBA in time of possession per game. Brown thinks having a versatile lineup can make Brunson a bigger threat while requiring less from him on the ball. One instinct Brown said he wants his players to develop is to keep moving around the court after executing an offensive action.

“On a dribble-drive, when you touch the paint you get off of [the ball], we want you to keep moving…the little bit that we've seen so far in Jalen, during these optional workouts, he seems like he's embraced it,” Brown explained. “Because you have to be in great condition in order to play this way. But he seems like he's embraced it, and I'm looking forward to seeing if we can continue to try to find ways – especially when we start playing games – try to find ways to get him some easy catch-and-shoot looks.”

It's hard to ignore the parallels, as Towns alluded to, with Curry's role with the Warriors. The world knows Curry as a point guard, but, like Brunson, he doesn't fit the traditional positional mold.

The Knicks tend to go as far as Brunson leads them. He's had the keys to the offense for three seasons, and Brown made clear that he's not taking them away. To the new Knicks coach, having the ball less can set Brunson up to be able to do more.

Despite proposed changes to the pace of play, the spacing on the court, and players' individual roles, Brown clarified that one thing about Brunson's role will remain the same.

“The ball will be in his hands, especially down the stretch,” the coach said of the 2025 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, “and so to make the game easier, throughout the course of the game, is going to be a big thing.”