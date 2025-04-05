The New York Knicks will get their best player back on Sunday when they face the Phoenix Suns.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to return from a 15-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Via Chris Haynes:

“New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) will make his return Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last 15 games, league sources tell me.”

Brunson is having another impressive campaign, posting averages of 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from three-point land. He last played on March 6 in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon. More to come.