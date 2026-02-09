Jose Alvarado was back at it again with his sneak attack steals during the New York Knicks' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Alvarado made his debut with the New York franchise, seeing his time with the New Orleans Pelicans end after five seasons. He played a solid role in helping New Orleans make the playoffs twice in 2022 and 2024, showing incredible grit as a playmaker and defender.

He also brings home a playstyle that allowed him to be sneaky with his steals, catching opponents by surprise. That signature move of his continued as he pulled it off in his Knicks debut against Boston. The play happened in the fourth quarter as Alvarado snuck up behind Jaylen Brown and poked the ball away from him as Landry Shamet gained possession and dished the pass to his teammate for the easy layup.

his first knicks SNEAK ATTACK pic.twitter.com/x2UtCclqTa — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2026

How Jose Alvarado, Knicks played against Celtics

Jose Alvarado is proud to represent his home state, helping the Knicks blow out the Celtics 111-89 on the road.

The game was relatively close as New York only led 60-53 at halftime. However, the Knicks came alive in the second half by containing Boston's attack, outscoring them 51-36 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Alvarado. He impressed in his debut off the bench with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 5-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points and eight assists, Josh Hart came next with 19 points and six rebounds, Mikal Bridges had 14 points and four rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns put up 11 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Mohamed Diawara provided 10 points and three rebounds.

New York improved to a 34-19 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.