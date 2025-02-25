After missing two games following the NBA All-Star break, Josh Hart returned to action Sunday night against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks forward made an impact, nearly notching a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. However, his strong performance wasn’t enough to lift New York, as they fell 118-103 at TD Garden.

But the loss wasn’t the only thing making headlines—Hart also found himself on the wrong end of a viral moment. In the third quarter, Hart ran up the floor after a Knicks defensive rebound. Bostons' Jrue Holiday lightly held him around the waist in passing. It was then where Hart theatrically flailed his arms and collapsed to the ground in an over-the-top reaction. The attempt didn’t fool the officials, and instead, it caught the attention of the NBA league office.

Expand Tweet

Hart was fined $2,000 for the flop, a standard penalty under the NBA’s anti-flopping rules, per Stefan Bondy.

The flop quickly gained traction on social media, with fans calling out Hart for the blatant exaggeration. Many demanded the NBA take action, with one post saying, “Crap like this needs to be either a huge fine or a 1 game suspension. Adam Silver MUST get this out of the league.”

Others criticized the play for taking away from the competitive nature of the game, arguing that flopping hurts the league’s credibility.

The NBA’s fine is part of its crackdown on flopping, aiming to deter players from deceiving referees. Though $2,000 is a small sum for an NBA player, it sends a message that the league is taking these infractions seriously.

Hart has not publicly addressed the fine. But, the backlash from fans made it clear—flopping remains one of the most frustrating aspects of the modern game. Although people usually praise Hart’s hustle and energy, this time, his theatrics cost him.