After the All-Star break, the New York Knicks suffered a setback because of an update on Josh Hart’s injury. He's been officially been diagnosed with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. The condition, also known as runner's knee, causes pain but rarely swelling. While not considered a severe injury, it could still impact Hart’s availability and effectiveness on the court.

Hart has been a key piece for New York this season, providing versatility, hustle, and strong defensive play. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, often filling multiple roles depending on the team’s needs. His ability to defend multiple positions and contribute as a secondary playmaker has made him invaluable, especially with the Knicks dealing with other injuries in recent weeks.

With the Knicks fighting for playoff seeding, Hart’s health will be a concern down the stretch. The medical staff will likely monitor his knee closely, managing his workload to prevent further discomfort. Runner’s knee is typically a manageable condition, but it can linger if not properly treated. Rest, physical therapy, and targeted exercises could play a role in his recovery while the team evaluates whether he needs to miss an extended amount of time.

New York has already faced adversity this season with injuries to key players, and Hart’s situation adds another challenge. Limited or sidelined, Hart’s absence may require increased contributions from role players like Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride. As the season resumes, the team will hope that Hart can continue playing through the issue without it worsening.

For now, the Knicks and their fans will keep a close eye on Hart’s status, knowing his toughness and grit have been crucial all year. If Hart isn’t at full strength, the Knicks may need to adjust their rotations and lean on other key contributors to fill his gap.