Because Josh Hart does so much of the dirty work for the New York Knicks, it is easy to forget the huge impact he has in the box score itself. Hart tallied 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 128-113 home victory versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The exceptional performance earns him a standalone place in team history.

Hart's triple-double is his ninth of the 2024-25 campaign, surpassing Knicks legend and longtime broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier for the single-season record, via ClutchPoints. The two-time champion's stronghold on the feat lasted for more than 55 years. He was on the call alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen to witness Hart etch his name into franchise lore.

Josh Hart is giving the Knicks what they need

It is fitting that the man considered to be the glue of the squad lays claim to this accomplishment. He has his hands all over so many New York victories during these last two and a half years, and the statistics clearly prove it. Hart is posting 13.9 points and a career-high 9.7 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. But what most represents his importance to the Knicks is the amount of time he spends on the court.

Hart leads the NBA with 37.7 minutes per contest, doing everything head coach Tom Thibodeau asks of him, even when they do not see eye to eye. The 6-foot-4 talent out of Villanova brings intensity on defense, crashes the glass and makes the hustle plays teams desperately need during this time of the year. He was already a fan favorite, but leaping above Hall of Famer Walt Frazier on this triple-double list illustrates the effect he has had on the Knicks.

Since Jalen Brunson is still recovering from an ankle sprain, the team and city will especially lean on No. 3. He helped New York get a much-needed win over the Mavs. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a triple-double of his own, posting 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while OG Anunoby dropped 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting.

Those are masterful showings that will command much of the attention, but Josh Hart is no background player. He is an X-factor on a franchise that still has towering ambitions this year. He will try to build on his big night when the Knicks (45-26) welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers (40-31) on Wednesday.