The New York Knicks pulled off another shocking comeback win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the second round by the score of 91-90, and JR Smith was loving it when the Knicks sealed the win. He posted a video for all to see, and the reaction was priceless.

JR Smith's reaction to the Knicks stealing Game 2 in Boston is PRICELESS! 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/LC6QM8sIeW — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) May 8, 2025

Smith was a member of the Knicks when Carmelo Anthony was there, and was a part of some of those teams that made the playoffs, most notably the 2012-2013 team that was very successful before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the second round. He was a fan favorite for many. After that, the Knicks fell off, and Smith was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won an NBA title in 2016.

Despite how things ended with the Knicks, it is clear that Smith has love for the organization and roots for them. His reaction likely mirrored that of many Knicks fans when Mikal Bridges sealed the game by stifling Jayson Tatum.

It looked almost like an instant replay of Game 1. The Knicks mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter. Bridges showed up in crunch time once again, this time scoring all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, setting up Jalen Brunson for the last couple of minutes to give the Knicks the lead. Then, on the final possession, Bridges got the steal on Jayson Tatum in basically the same spot that he did in Game 1 on Jayson Tatum. Then just like in Game 1, he chucked the ball down the court as time expired.

The Knicks will now head home up 2-0, in a spot no one expected them to be. Huge underdogs coming into the series, the Knicks will play in front of their home fans at Madison Square Garden in Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.