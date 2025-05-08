New York Knicks guard Miles McBride gave the naysayers and his team a firm message after an incredible Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics. It happened again. IT HAPPENED AGAIN! The Cardiac Knicks found a way to get back into their comfort zone and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in a 91-90 stunner. This result may have been more shocking than the last time because New York had to mount even more of a comeback based on the time left in the game. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's team was down by as much as 20 in the third quarter again, but with less than ten minutes to go, it was still down by 16.

But, thanks to a total team effort, New York kept chipping away. And by the game's end, the combination of clutch plays on offense by Jalen Brunson and a game-ending block by Mikal Bridges sealed the deal. It was a beautifully gritty win for this franchise, which is starting to show more fight in every game. And in the postgame press conference, the Knicks' backup guard, who scored five momentum-changing points and was relentless on defense, gave a reaction that will continue to get fans fired up.

“A lot of people outside of our locker room are going to say whatever, and we're just going to stay locked-in to the one goal of bringing home a championship.”

The Knicks made their city proud on Wednesday

For most of the game, New York, at times, was putting on its best Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors impression. Nothing was going in the first quarter, and despite a formidable defensive effort, it didn't seem like this squad had the juice to win at TD Garden again. In addition, the Celtics were attacking the basket more and trying to play with more physicality, especially on defense. But New York stayed in touch largely thanks to a great half from Karl-Anthony Towns and some terrific Mitchell Robinson minutes. Robinson has been a real game-changer so far this series.

But then in the third quarter, even as Towns and then Josh Hart were trading some baskets with Boston, it didn't look like the Knicks' night. They were down by 20 and just couldn't buy a three-point shot. In addition, OG Anunoby had gone cold after a terrific Game 1 performance, and Mikal Bridges did not score a point until the fourth quarter. Then the Knicks closed the third quarter on a high note thanks to a three from Miles McBride and began to claw their way back thanks to a tremendous overall team defensive effort and the double big lineup of Towns and Robinson.

Bridges also caught fire, and the Celtics began seeing ghosts and missing shots they usually make. This is where the Knicks deserve the most credit. Some fans and pundits will say that Boston has just gone cold and New York is lucky to have gotten the defending champs on two-straight cold shooting nights. But the Knicks' physicality at the point of attack and in the paint has a lot to do with the Celtics' woes. OG, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are arm-checking like maniacs, which they should be doing because Boston is getting away with the same thing on the other end of the floor.

Overall, though, McBride is right. There's no need to consume any of the rat poison. The Celtics were once down 3-0 to the Miami Heat two years ago and clawed their way back to 3-3 and had a Game 7 at home. But like those Heat teams, which were less talented in these matchups, the Knicks are getting under Boston's skin. And they're dragging them into deep waters and seeing what they're truly made of. So far, it's working.