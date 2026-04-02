If the NBA had an award for Most Valuable Interviewee, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart would be a 10-time winner.

Hart has always been an interesting guy to interview due to his sense of humor, which shifts from slapstick (how else can you describe Hart jamming his finger into Jalen Brunson's butt) to tongue-in-cheek.

By the way—this needs to be mentioned—he was once curious about the taste of breastmilk.

Hart helped the Knicks defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 130-119, at FedExForum on Wednesday. He had five points, six rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes.

After the game, a reporter asked Hart about his shooting, pointing out that he made nine straight three-pointers in three games last month. Of course, the 31-year-old wingman had a hilarious response, as shown in the video posted by SNY.

“That's low-key disrespectful, right?” said Hart after repeating the question to Brunson.

“Appreciate you calling me trash, but I don't know, I guess I'm just throwing the ball up there, and fortunately, it's going in the rim.”

Josh Hart has jokes when he gets a question about making 9 threes in a row 😭 "I guess I'm just throwing the ball up there and fortunately it's going in the rim" pic.twitter.com/h3ikBCvSA2 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 23, 2026

He went 1-of-2 from long distance against the Grizzlies. He is shooting a career-best 40.9% from beyond the arc this season.

With their win over Memphis, the Knicks snapped their three-game skid and improved to 49-28.

Hart is having a verbal spat with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He told Smith to “shut the hell up” after the latter criticized New York during its losing streak. As expected, Smith clapped back, claiming that Hart is “wetting the bed.”

Hart can definitely find humor in that.

But that's low-key disrespectful, right?