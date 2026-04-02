Hours before the New York Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies to snap their three-game losing streak, superfan Ben Stiller reinforced his belief in the team.

While Stiller can wax poetic about his favorite NBA team, he is realistic. As the regular season draws to an end, Stiller stood by his team, claiming he is “not turning on” the Knicks.

I’m not turning on Knicks. Let’s put some respect on our guys who have gotten us this far. Whatever internal struggles exist, exist. Now it’s time to ride with our guys to make it happen because we all want the same thing. Been here before. Playoffs haven’t even started. Positive… pic.twitter.com/xzO2VAlkMr — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 1, 2026

“I’m not turning on [the] Knicks. Let’s put some respect on our guys who have gotten us this far. Whatever internal struggles exist, exist. Now it’s time to ride with our guys to make it happen because we all want the same thing,” Stiller said. “Been here before. Playoffs haven’t even started. Positive energy.

“Love watching this team where they are in sync and won’t get into berating them when it’s time to lock in and get it done,” he continued.

Ben Stiller's Knicks beat the Grizzlies to break a 3-game skid

On Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2026, the Knicks went to Memphis and beat the Grizzlies by 11 points. This gave them their 49th win of the year with five games to go.

They won despite missing stars like Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks were led by OG Anunoby, who scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds in 40 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns (20) and Mikal Bridges (24) both scored over 20 points as well.

After a four-game road trip, the Knicks will return to the Garden on Friday, Apr. 3, to play the Chicago Bulls. They will then hit the road again to play the Atlanta Hawks. After that, the Knicks will end their season on a three-game home-stand, hosting the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Charlotte Hornets.

Regardless of how those games go, the Knicks will be in the playoffs. They are coming off a year in which they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons (55-21) and Boston Celtics (51-25).