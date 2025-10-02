Karl-Anthony Towns is entering his second season with the New York Knicks under very different circumstances than when he arrived just 20 days before last year’s opening night. The late timing of his blockbuster trade from Minnesota made it nearly impossible for him to establish rhythm with his teammates, and as a result, he was often lost in the flow of the offense. While Towns’ individual production remained strong, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 52.6 percent shooting, it felt like his full impact wasn’t realized within Tom Thibodeau’s structured system.

Now, with a full offseason to acclimate and the addition of Malcolm Brogdon to stabilize the backcourt, the Knicks are looking at Towns not just as a secondary star but as the potential centerpiece who elevates them into true contention. With that context in mind, here are three bold predictions for Towns in the 2025-26 season.

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the Knicks’ most reliable offensive player

When Towns joined the Knicks, it was clear that Jalen Brunson was the engine of the offense. His ball-dominance and clutch scoring were the foundation of New York’s playoff push, and that won’t change in 2025-26. But what will change is the balance of responsibility, with Towns becoming a far more consistent source of offensive production and efficiency. His usage dropped in lineups with heavy perimeter initiation, and that limited his ability to impose himself as one of the league’s best offensive big men.

With a full training camp and a more balanced roster construction, the Knicks will unlock Towns’ best version on the offensive end. Brogdon’s arrival is crucial here, as he adds another playmaker capable of feeding Towns in spots where he thrives: pick-and-pop threes, high-post isolations, and mid-post mismatches. Towns’ shooting splits already speak to his offensive versatility, as he hit 42 percent from three last season on 4.7 attempts per game, all while maintaining elite efficiency inside the arc. That’s a combination very few big men in league history have sustained, and it gives the Knicks a rare weapon in their half-court sets.

This season, it’s bold but reasonable to predict that Towns overtakes Brunson in overall offensive efficiency and becomes the most reliable option in the Knicks’ offense. Brunson will remain the crunch-time closer, but over the course of 82 games, Towns’ scoring balance, spacing, and ability to draw double teams will put him at the center of New York’s offensive identity. If he maintains his career averages of 23 points while slightly increasing his field-goal attempts and free-throw trips, Towns could push closer to the 27-28 point per game range, which would be a franchise-altering leap.

Towns finally breaks through as a playoff dominator

For years, Karl-Anthony Towns has carried the label of a regular-season star who fades under postseason pressure. Some of that narrative is unfair, as Minnesota’s playoff shortcomings weren’t solely his fault. Still, his efficiency has indeed dipped in elimination games, and his tendency to rack up fouls made him less impactful when it mattered most. Last year with New York, the story wasn’t much different. The Knicks leaned on Brunson’s heroics in the playoffs, and Towns was more of a complementary piece than a dominant force. That dynamic must shift in 2025-26 if the Knicks are to break their cycle of early exits.

The bold prediction here is that Towns finally shakes off his postseason doubts and becomes a dominant force in the playoffs. A full season of chemistry with Brunson and Bridges will prepare him to play more decisively, rather than fading into the background when defenses trap or collapse on the guards. Towns’ skill set, particularly his shooting, is uniquely valuable in the playoffs, when spacing tightens and half-court execution dictates outcomes. If Towns can punish teams with consistent outside shooting while also using his strength inside against smaller defenders, he gives New York the one matchup advantage they lacked in recent postseason battles.

It helps that the Knicks added Brogdon, who has championship experience and a proven ability to steady playoff offenses. Having another guard capable of drawing attention means Towns won’t face as many suffocating double teams, allowing him to play freer and more aggressively. By the time the 2026 playoffs arrive, the prediction is that Towns will not only improve his numbers from the regular season but deliver a signature series that erases doubts about his postseason mettle. Much like Shaquille O’Neal’s move to Miami needed a year to bear fruit before culminating in a title, Towns’ first full season with New York feels like the moment when everything finally clicks in the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns earns his first All-NBA nod as a Knick

Despite his remarkable consistency and career averages of 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns has often been overlooked in the All-NBA conversation. Part of this stems from Minnesota’s lack of team success during his tenure, and part of it is the constant competition at the forward and center spots. But with the Knicks poised for a top-four seed in the East, Towns has a clear opportunity to claim his place among the league’s elite, finally.

The prediction here is bold but realistic: Towns earns his first All-NBA selection since 2018 as a Knick. His numbers will stand out, particularly if he hits the 27-point scoring mark with double-digit rebounds while maintaining elite efficiency from the floor and from three. More importantly, voters reward winning, and if the Knicks are one of the top teams in the conference, Towns’ role will receive overdue recognition.

This accolade would not just be symbolic. It would cement Towns as the Knicks’ co-franchise player alongside Brunson and mark the payoff of their bold decision to trade for him. After years of questions about his leadership, consistency, and ability to contribute to winning basketball, earning All-NBA while anchoring a top Eastern contender would rewrite his narrative. Towns has the skill set, the numbers, and finally the team context to make it happen.

The bold predictions that he becomes the Knicks’ most reliable offensive player, finally dominates in the playoffs, and earns an All-NBA selection, all stem from the same reality: he is too talented to remain a complementary piece. For the Knicks to ascend into true contention, Towns must maximize his unique offensive gifts and shed the inconsistencies that have defined his narrative to this point. If he does, New York could be looking at its most complete team since the 1990s, and Towns could finally secure the legacy he’s been chasing.