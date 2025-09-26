Since joining forces on the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson have forged a strong bond. That bond came do wonders on the court and can generate some laughs on social media.

On Friday, Towns took to Instagram and posted what can only be described as a “raw” photo featuring Brunson being cut down to size alongside OG Anunoby. “Raw media day files” was the caption.

The latest in what has been an eventful media day for Towns. During which he bragged about his “lights out” shooting in the leadup to the 2025-2026 season. A season in which the Knicks are looking to build off their previous success.

A season that saw them go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Along the way, Towns finished the year averaging 24.4 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 52.6% from the field.

Meanwhile, Brunson finished the year averaging 26 points, 7.3 rebounds, and shooting 48.8% from the field.

All the while coming to terms with the firing of Tom Thibodeau.

Much of the Knicks success this year will be in part on how well Towns and Brunson jive together.

The Knicks have quite the explosive duo

All jokes aside, it is a must for Towns and Brunson to be on the same accord. After all, when they are at their best collective there is virtually no stopping them. Both are top notch scorers and can play with sheer efficiency as well as intensity.

Brunson is the one who can rise to the occasion when it comes most. Meanwhile, Towns is the guy who can score in bunches.

During the ECF, they became the first pair since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to score 20 or more points in the first four games. The biggest thing they need to do is to improve their defensive game which has a tendency to be inconsistent.

If they can improve on that while staying on top of their game offensively, there is no telling what can come next.