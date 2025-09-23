The New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns go into the new season with a lot of expectations. The Knicks have made multiple moves to improve depth around a talented core that consists of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

KAT in particular will be itching to build on a successful debut season in New York that saw him average 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds with an overall efficiency of more than 58%. And well, he hilariously alluded to his “lights-out” shooting abilities during a recent press conference.

Towns was in the middle of answering a reporter at the Knicks' media day when the lights actually went out at the venue. This brought forth a puzzled look from the 29-year-old, who proceeded to joke about the situation.

Karl-Anthony Towns: "I don't know truthfully yet but—" *light goes out* KAT: "I know I'm a lights-out shooter, but damn!" 😅 (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/Qm8oeKVRf0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't know truthfully yet but-(the lights went out)-I know I'm a lights-out shooter, but damn!” he said as the room erupted in laughter.

Plenty has been made about Towns’ first season with the Knicks. The franchise ended up firing Tom Thibodeau despite the former coach leading them to their first conference finals in 25 years.

While KAT had a dominant season, questions about his fit in the starting five have also been constant. He has found the most success after being deployed alongside more traditional centers in recent seasons.

This was true when he played alongside Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and last season when Thibodeau deployed KAT and Mitchell Robinson together during the playoffs. That gives Towns the ability to focus on his lights-out shooting and interior threat while making up for his defensive limitations, especially at the rim.

While Brown has already stated that he will only decide the Knicks' starting lineups once training camp starts, KAT’s enthusiasm will undoubtedly be a considerable boost as the Knicks attempt to emerge as serious title contenders next season.