The New York Knicks are having to hold the fort at the moment what with Jalen Brunson still on the mend, dealing with an ankle injury. Brunson is one of the best point guards in the association, and he leaves such a huge playmaking and shot-creation void with his absence. Nonetheless, on Tuesday night, in a 128-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart decided to fill the stat sheet and make Knicks fans forget about Brunson's absence, at least for a short while.

Towns put up a monster stat line of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and Hart was not to be outdone, as he kept in step with the Knicks star in the stat-sheet stuffing department by tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists of his own. And in so doing, Towns and Hart became the first pair of teammates in Knicks history to record a triple-double, as noted by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

Towns and Hart both have had excellent seasons, thriving in the Big Apple despite the heavy workload they get on a nightly basis from head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks have gotten Towns back to being at his best at the center position, with the 29-year-old star averaging 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on the year, while Hart has taken his glue-guy contributions to the next level, putting up 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest.

The entire Knicks team was simply firing on all cylinders on Tuesday; in addition to Towns and Hart's incredible nights, OG Anunoby also had himself a ballgame, scoring 35 points to lead all scorers. New York's unselfish basketball was in full display as well, as they recorded 40 assists as a team on 53 made field goals.

Knicks look to finish the season strong

The Knicks won't have much time to gloat over this incredible win over the Mavericks, as they will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow night. The good news is that the team's starters didn't play as heavy of a workload as they usually do, although somehow, OG Anunoby still logged 38 minutes.

The Clippers will pose a much greater threat than a Mavs team that was on the second night of a back-to-back, as they have the second-best defense in the association. Karl-Anthony Towns should also find a matchup against Ivica Zubac to be much tougher than one against Kai Jones and Kessler Edwards.