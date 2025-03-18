Karl-Anthony Towns went absolutely bonkers during the first half of Monday night's game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star big man put together an incredible display of offensive prowess when he went on a 15-0 run all by himself, as he torched Miami's defense over a stretch that left fans inside the building and on social media in disbelief.

IT'S A 15-0 KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS RUN 🤯 KAT gives the Knicks their first lead of the night over the Heat!

The Knicks needed that scoring outburst from Towns, with the Heat proving to be a tough one to crack for New York, at least in the first half.

Towns finished the first two periods of the contest with 17 points on a 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including three makes from behind the arc. He also had four rebounds and an assist through 15 minutes of action.

The Knicks, however, still trailed Miami by two points at the half, with the Heat countering Towns' eruption with a 16-point effort from another ex-Wildcat in All-Star shooting guard Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson also had 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Nevertheless, what Towns did during that fiery stretch in the first half electrified the crowd at the Madison Square Garden, with fans online chiming in as well.

“Dang! He’s smoking’ tonight. 🔥 💨,” said a fan on X.

Another one said: “Kat singlehandedly carrying the team…all others are sleeping…”

The Knicks have been missing the services of star point guard Jalen Brunson of late, including this date with the Heat, due to a lower-body injury, leaving New York with a huge void to cover. Towns has the ability to take over New York's offense, and that could not have been clearer than the one-man show he put up versus the Heat in the first half of the contest.

From a commenter: “ALWAYS FEED THE BIG MAN”

“Big man on fire! 🔥 KAT's cooking up a storm!” a social media user posted.

Via a different X user: “Bodega Kat is on fireeee.”

The 29-year-old Towns entered the Heat game averaging 24.3 points on a 52.5 percent shooting from the field in his first season with the Knicks, who acquired him in the offseason from the Minnesota Timberwolves via a three-team trade that also involved the Charlotte Hornets.