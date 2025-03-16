The New York Knicks have been without star point guard Jalen Brunson due to an ankle injury he suffered during the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers back on Mar. 6. During the time that Brunson has been sidelined, the Knicks have gone 2-1 with a big game against the Golden State Warriors coming up. With the final stretch of the regular season coming up, the Knicks recently received a timeline update for Brunson’s return, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

During an appearance on NBA Countdown on ABC/ESPN ahead of the Knicks’ game against the Warriors, Charania reported that Jalen Brunson is not expected to return to the lineup from his injury until late March or early April. That would put the Knicks right near the start of the playoffs. The Knicks have eight games in April until the postseason.

The Knicks are currently 42-23 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and hold a five game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks who are in fourth place in the standings.

The Knicks lost Brunson during overtime of the Lakers game when he took a hard fall after drawing a foul at the basket. He stayed in the game to shoot his free-throws before heading to the locker room. He had 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists before exiting.

This season, Brunson was selected to his second consecutive career All-Star appearance. This is his third season with the Knicks after signing as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season.

This year, Brunson has appeared in 61 games for the Knicks, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last year, the Knicks finished with a top two seed in the East before being eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games by the Indiana Pacers.