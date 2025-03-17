ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will head to the “World's Most Famous Arena” for a battle with the New York Knicks. It will be a battle at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Heat-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 73-66. Recently, they have dominated the Heat, going 8-2 over the past 10 games, including 4-1 in the past five games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won both games this season, beating them 116-107 on October 30, 2024, and 116-112 on March 2, 2025.

Here are the Heat-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +235

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 221.5 (-108)

Under: 221.5 (-112)

How To Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, MSG and FDSS

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have had some growing pains since they traded Jimmy Butler away. Unfortunately, this just has not been a good season for the Heat, as they are 29-38 going into this one and clinging to ninth place in the Eastern Conference. It's been a mess, and the Heat are having poor fourth quarters, breaking down in the end and being unable to hold onto leads and cling back into games.

No matter how you slice it, the Heat are frustrated after losing their sixth game in a row, and it will be tougher to snap it against a top Eastern Conference team. Unfortunately, they just have not put the pieces together. It all starts with doing better with the things they struggle with. Ultimately, the board battle has been a chore. Ironically, the Knicks are slightly worse, ranking 24th in rebounds, while the Heat are 22nd.

That means that center Bam Adebayo must take charge. To do this, he must win the head-to-head battle with Karl-Anthony Towns. So far, he has won the battle, but it has not been enough. Adebayo went off last time, scoring 30 points while shooting 12 for 16 from the floor and then holding Towns to 19 points and 6 for 11 from the floor. The problem was the rest of the team.

Tyler Herro was erratic, scoring 22 points while shooting 8 for 24 from the floor, including 2 for 11 from the triples. Unfortunately, no other Heat player could score more than 12 points. But this was just like the other games, as the Heat held a fourth-quarter lead and could not hold on. The defense will be the key to winning this game and covering the spread. Additionally, the Heat must also make their shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro and Adebayo can both produce big numbers and hit their shots. Then, the defense must clamp down and play tight to prevent the Knicks from getting room to separate.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jalen Brunson is out for a few weeks, and that is a major loss for the Knicks. Despite that, the Knicks have held the line, going 2-1 in three games since his injury. While they have struggled against elite teams, the Knicks still have a roster that is talented enough to beat the mediocre teams.

Of course, everything starts with Towns. He averages 24.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor, including 42.5 percent from the three-point line. The Knicks need Towns to go off and dominate the paint. Then, they need him to defend Adebayo on the other side. Mikal Bridges also needs to step up and be the second-best player on the court. He had 33 points earlier this week against the Portland Trail Blazers, highlighting his potential when he is at his best.

OG Anunoby is also a good player who can do anything, as he had 23 against the Blazers earlier this week. Thus, expect him to be a factor. Josh Hart must do more and be more consistent, especially after going 0 for 7 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Towns can win the battle with Adebayo. Then, Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart must all contribute their share.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 28-38-1 against the spread, while the Knicks are 30-35-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Heat are 12-21-1 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 14-17-1 against the spread at home. The Heat are 17-24-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 18-22-1 against the spread when facing the East.

Not having Brunson will be tough. Do the Knicks have enough to win? Maybe. But do they have enough to cover the spread? I think the Heat will display some desperation in this game and do just enough to make it a game, covering the spread on the road.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: +6.5 (-112)