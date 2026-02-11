The New York Knicks have little to be proud of after suffering a home loss to the last-place, injury-ravaged Indiana Pacers, but Karl-Anthony Towns did briefly electrify Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

All hope seemed lost in the final seconds of the game, as Landry Shamet misfired on a 3-pointer that would have given the team the lead. Indy did not account for a hurtling Towns, however. The star center recovered the ball in mid air and drew a foul with 0.2 seconds left on the clock, via the BrickCenter X account. He made both free throws to tie the score at 124, but the Knickerbockers fell in overtime, 137-134.

LANDRY SHAMET MISSES THE GAME WINNER BUT KAT GETS FOULED 😳 pic.twitter.com/2165BZGEiD — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 11, 2026

New York was unable to capitalize on the second chance that Towns gifted it and once again suffered a bitter defeat versus the Pacers. With or without Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana continues to punch this franchise in the gut.

Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 40 points on 15-of-31 shooting, Towns posted 22 points and 14 rebounds, Bridges added 22 of his own and Josh Hart made franchise history with a triple-double (15-11-11), but New York leaves the arena with its second loss in three contests.

High-motor plays like the one Towns made to temporarily save the game typifies the brand of Knicks basketball that fans want to see. Unfortunately, Mike Brown's squad did not put forth a worthy effort on the defensive end.

And just like that, New York (34-20) squanders much of the trust it built during its recent eight-game winning streak. Karl-Anthony Towns and company will need to stay active on the offensive glass when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers (30-23) on Wednesday night. If the Knicks head into the All-Star break on back-to-back losses, the next eight days are going to feel like an eternity.