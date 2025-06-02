The New York Knicks are once again in the spotlight this offseason—but not for a trade or free agency rumor. Instead, it’s a bold take from LeSean McCoy that’s grabbing attention. During a recent episode of Fox Sports' The Facility, the former Pro Bowl running back sparked a heated basketball debate by comparing Jalen Brunson to Stephen Curry in a head-to-head one-on-one matchup.

“This might not be popular because I'm a Steph Curry fan, but I would say 1 on 1, I think Brunson scores better than Steph 1 on 1,” McCoy said.

The comments quickly gained traction across social media, especially among Knicks fans who’ve seen Brunson evolve into one of the league’s most consistent shot creators. McCoy didn’t just speak on Brunson’s isolation scoring—he pointed out how team structure and surrounding talent can shape public perception of a player's greatness.

He pointed to the Warriors’ well-oiled machine, built around Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and former back-to-back Finals MVP Kevin Durant—as factors that helped Curry shine without shouldering every responsibility. Surrounded by help defenders, elite floor spacers, and a system that covers weaknesses, Curry thrives. For Brunson, McCoy believes a similar setup in New York could unlock an even higher level of play.

McCoy emphasized Brunson’s physicality, polished footwork, and advanced post game, especially in tight spaces—skills that are often decisive in one-on-one matchups. While Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter in league history, the two-time Super Bowl champion framed the debate around who would thrive in a confined, no-help, half-court setting. In that scenario, he believes the edge belongs to Brunson, thanks to his grit and scoring versatility.

This bold take comes at a pivotal time for the Knicks, who are evaluating how to improve their roster and fully maximize Brunson’s prime. After a season in which he carried the team offensively and took on the bulk of the late-game burden, it’s clear the front office needs to build around him with intent.

Whether or not fans agree with McCoy’s assessment, one thing is clear—Brunson’s rise has made him one of the league’s most respected guards and arguably one of the toughest covers in a “1-on-1” setting.