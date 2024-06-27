The New York Knicks have made major headway in improving their roster, and we haven't even reached free agency. The Knicks already traded for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby. Those moves solidified their starting wing spots and ensured they will be contenders entering next season. But New York did suffer a minor setback, and it has to do a Miles McBride surgery on his foot injury.

McBride underwent surgery earlier this week on the fifth toe on his right foot, according to sources. Thankfully, the six-foot point guard is expected to resume basketball activities later this Summer. No specific timeline was provided regarding a return to the basketball court. Given the nature of the surgery, McBride should return before training camp begins, meaning he should have more than enough time to prepare for the increasingly important 2024-25 season.

Granted, McBride is still only 23 years old. So, he would probably benefit from additional training. But he is also coming off a campaign in which he played a total of 1,328 regular season minutes and 347 playoff minutes, which is substantially more than he played (in the NBA) in either of his first two seasons. Therefore, some extra rest can't hurt.

Miles McBride's role grew over the course of last season

McBride became instrumental to the Knicks' rotation after being catapulted into it following Immanuel Quickley's departure in late December. After starting the season in a limited role, McBride averaged 8.3 points in 15.6 minutes per game in January, 9.8 points in 23.3 minutes per game in February, and 13.9 points in 35.5 minutes per game in March.

McBride's role was firmly established by the 2024 playoffs. McBride averaged 23.4 minutes per game in the Knicks' first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers and 29.6 minutes per game in their second-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

McBride's contract makes him even more important

The Knicks smartly locked up the third-year guard for the foreseeable future in December 2023. They signed him to an affordable three-year/$13 million extension immediately after sending Quickley to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite standing at just six feet tall, Miles McBride proved to be a tough, hard-nosed guard. He can pester bigger both guard spots on the defensive end of the floor, knock down threes at an efficient rate (41% in 2023-24), and serve as the team's backup point guard.

New York could consider adding McBride to a trade package (along with someone like Mitchell Robinson or Julius Randle) in an attempt to upgrade the roster elsewhere. But that appears far less likely now considering the deal that just landed Bridges in New York. The Knicks now look fairly complete. The only real remaining needs are a backup center (which might be worked out via the potential re-signing of Isaiah Hartenstein) and another playmaker to remove some pressure from Jalen Brunson.

McBride is an important piece for the Knicks as they search for their first championship in 50+ years. His contract is extremely affordable. And his youth is increasingly valuable as he'll be able to play extended minutes for some time. If he continues to improve next season, he could be a major part of one of the best second units in the entire NBA.