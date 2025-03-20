The New York Knicks announced Thursday that they will sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a second 10-day contract after his initial deal expired. The team confirmed the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tucker, 39, made his Knicks debut Wednesday night in a 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, appearing in his first game of the season. He played two minutes but did not record any statistics. His return to action follows a tumultuous season in which he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers and subsequently bought out by the Toronto Raptors.

Known for his defensive versatility and veteran leadership, Tucker has played a key role on multiple contending teams. Over his 13-year career, he has appeared in 883 games, averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while logging 28.2 minutes per contest. His ability to guard multiple positions and contribute as a perimeter shooter has made him a valuable asset in various playoff runs.

PJ Tucker played a pivotal role in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 championship run, providing tough perimeter defense and veteran leadership alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has also contributed to deep playoff pushes with the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors.

Knicks extend PJ Tucker’s stint with another 10-day contract

His best statistical season came with the Miami Heat in 2021-22 when he averaged a career-high 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting career-best marks of 48.4% from the field and 41.5% from three across 71 games. He was instrumental in Miami’s deep playoff run, helping the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Knicks continue to play without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a sprained ankle. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brunson is expected to miss at least another week.

The Knicks (43-25) will conclude their two-game road trip Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets (17-51) at 7 p.m. ET before returning home for a three-game homestand beginning Saturday against the Washington Wizards (15-53).