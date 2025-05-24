Jalen Brunson accomplished a historic feat during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Going into Game 2, Brunson achieved 18 30-point games throughout his playoff career with the Knicks since 2023. His elite scoring ability allowed him to quickly go up the ranks of franchise history to see himself get closer to the top spot. All he needed was one more 30-point outing to reach the mountaintop.

And that he did, passing Patrick Ewing in the process. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with 36 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 13-of-27 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Despite Jalen Brunson's historic efforts, the Knicks were unable to get payback as they lost 114-109 to the Pacers.

The Knicks and Pacers traded blows throughout the course of the game, being even at 81 apiece going into the fourth quarter. However, Indiana made more plays down the stretch by outscoring New York 33-28 in the last 12 minutes.

New York also continues to have trouble limiting Indiana's red-hot shooting. The Pacers converted on 51.8% of their total shot attempts, including 43.3% of their tries from three. In contrast, the Knicks went 47.6% and 34.4% in those areas, respectively.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf in the loss, including Brunson. Mikal Bridges put up 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-18 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and seven rebounds, while OG Anunoby had 16 points and five rebounds.

New York now faces a 2-0 deficit, a situation they didn't imagine after returning to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. However, if they don't make key adjustments to bring Indiana down to earth, their return to the East Finals might be shorter than some may hope.

The Knicks will look to bounce back when they go on the road for Game 3 against the Pacers. The contest will take place on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.