After taking care of business against the Detroit Pistons and pulling off the shocker against the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks have returned to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. However, the road to a championship only gets tougher, as they draw a familiar foe in the Indiana Pacers, the same team that sent them home just a season ago.

The Pacers have already proven to be a tough roadblock once more to the Knicks' championship hopes, after taking Game 1 with a heartbreaking 138-135 overtime win. But in order for New York to successfully exorcise some demons, they need Mitchell Robinson, the X-factor of this series, to anchor the defense the same way he did against the reigning NBA champions in the second round.

Mitchell Robinson was a huge difference-maker against the Boston Celtics

Despite being huge underdogs against the Celtics, the Knicks successfully dethroned the defending champions in six games. A huge factor in that series was Robinson. The 7-foot-0 center didn't exactly score a lot of points, averaging 4.7 points per game. However, it was his defensive presence and rebounding that altered the tide.

In the second round series, Robinson tallied 8.0 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he also averaged 1.0 steal per game, while registering a +46 throughout the series. There's no question that Robinson's impact in the postseason has been a welcome sight. His defense ultimately made life hard for Boston's championship core. In fact, in some sequences, Robinson flashed his mobility for a big man, as he dared to help out against Boston's best scorers out in the perimeter.

Coming off a terrific series, New York is hoping that Robinson maintains his fine play against the dangerous Pacers. Last year, Robinson was sidelined with an ankle injury in the playoffs, as he watched Indiana send his team home in heartbreaking fashion. This time around, a healthy version of the big man should mix up the variables at play that can result in a different ending.

Indiana Pacers have a rebounding problem the New York Knicks can exploit

While Indiana successfully made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, they have a major weakness that New York can exploit. Despite pulling off victories against Eastern Conference heavyweights, they have a major rebounding issue to address. After their clashes against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers are tied for dead last in the playoffs in the defensive rebounding department, grabbing only 34.1 boards per game as a team. In terms of total rebounds, they are in 11th place, with 41.3 per game. With the Pacers' rebounding struggles, having Robinson take over the boards will be key for the Knicks.

It's worth noting that against the Celtics, Robinson absolutely controlled the glass. He grabbed a total of 48 rebounds throughout the six game series, and 23 of which were offensive boards. It's also worth noting that the Knicks big man currently has the best offensive rebounding rate among all the players in the postseason.

In Game 1, Robinson once again stamped his presence as a rebounding machine. He only scored two points, but grabbed eight rebounds. Thanks to him, the Knicks won the rebounding battle, 46-39. By controlling the glass, it's easy to see why New York held a commanding 17-point lead early on.

Mitchell Robinson needs to flex his defense without being an offensive liability

By now, the Knicks should've realized that the Pacers have an imposing offensive arsenal: Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. All three of which finished in double-figures to propel a Game 1 win for the Pacers, capped off by a game-winning shot by Haliburton against Robinson's outstretched arms. It was a high-scoring affair that didn't favor the Knicks. And if New York wants a chance to fend off their Eastern Conference rival, Robinson needs to get more stops without becoming a liability on offense.

There's no doubt that Robinson's imposing physical presence made the Pacers' offensive weapons think twice. With his 7-foot-0 and 240-pound frame coupled with athleticism, he blocked one shot and finished with a steal. However, as great as his defense initially was, his free-throw shooting woes are also becoming a problem. In fact, Hollywood actor Ben Stiller had something to say about this.

While turnovers and missed shots caused New York to surrender Game 1, missed free throws also paved the way for an Indiana comeback. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Robinson has only shot 37.5% from the free-throw line. He went 0-for-2 against the Pacers in the Game 1 debacle. Historically, the Knicks center has never been regarded as a good free-throw shooter. However, New York needs to maximize all the opportunities it can get, especially when all the momentum has shifted to Indiana.