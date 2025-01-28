Back-to-back offensive explosions at the Garden have put the 2024-25 New York Knicks in rarified air. Monday's 143-106 blowout of the Memphis Grizzlies solidified this team's place in history alongside the 1965-66 Knicks.

“The Knicks scored 140+ points in consecutive games for the second time in franchise history (1965-66 season),” confirmed the official Knicks public relations account on X.

Monday's win came two days after the Knicks hung 143 points on the Sacramento Kings, winning a 143-120 shootout Saturday night.

Mikal Bridges put on an absolute show for the home fans Monday, scoring 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting to go with six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. He was +43 when on the court.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Knicks, including three with 20 or more (Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson).

1965-66 Knicks scored, lost a lot

The 2024-25 Knicks matched their 1965-66 counterparts for back-to-back 140+ point games, but this year's squad is having significantly better results on the scoreboard than the group from the 60's.

Monday's win moved New York to 31-16 on the season, giving the Knicks a 3.5-game lead for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The older Knicks weren't so fortunate.

Despite scoring nearly 117 points per game, the 1965-66 Knicks finished the season 30-50, winning only three games in the month of March and enduring a seven-game losing streak near the end of the season.

While this year's Knicks are led by Bridges, Towns, and Brunson, the 60's Knicks were propelled by 26-year-old center Walt Bellamy and 29-year-old two-guard Nick Barnett. Both players averaged an identical 23 PPG to lead a roster that had eight players average double-digit points for the year.

Among those was a second-year power forward from Grambling State named Willis Reed. Reed averaged 15.5 PPG that season, which would be the last time he would average under 20 PPG until the tail-end of his career.

The 65-66 team set its scoring mark during back-to-back games in Dec. 1965. On Dec. 11, New York won a 150-127 contest over the Baltimore Bullets, then followed that up on Dec. 14 with a 141-137 victory over the San Francisco Warriors.

The team was unable to go three straight games above 140, as the Knicks lost a 111-108 battle to the Bullets on Dec. 15.

This year's Knicks will have a chance to make history with a third straight 140-point performance when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night on ESPN.