The New York Knicks pulled off a 108-105 overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the second round, and as expected, Stephen A. Smith was pumped up on First Take after seeing his team go up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

“I am not blind. I am not delusional. I recognize the fact that you gotta win four games to win a series, I understand that, and the Boston Celtics should still be the favorites. I get all of that,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “But damnit, we can talk about that another day. This morning. Right now. It's orange and blue skies, baby. It's orange and blue skies. That's what we talking about here.”

.@stephenasmith reacts to the Knicks going up 1-0 on the Celtics 👀 "I saw the New York Knicks 0-10 against the top three teams in the NBA … go on the road in Boston [and] remain undefeated on the road this postseason." pic.twitter.com/SvdiDSsGvC — First Take (@FirstTake) May 6, 2025

Smith made it clear that he does remain realistic when it comes to who will likely come out on top over the course of the series, but he is making sure to enjoy the moment in the Knicks' win.

“I saw my man Jalen Brunson yah! Not once. Yah! Not twice. Yah! Three times,” Smith said. “This is what the man did in the fourth quarter. I saw them down 20 in the third quarter and they come storming back. I love the fact they started off the third quarter scoring eight straight points.”

Smith went on to praise Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby alongside Jalen Brunson for their efforts in the win. He then emphasized that the Knicks pulled off a feat that they were unable to during the regular season, which was beating one of the top three teams in the NBA.

“And I saw the New York Knicks, 0-10 against the top three teams in the NBA this season, go on the road in Boston, remain undefeated on the road this postseason, knocking off the Boston Celtics,” Smith said.

The Knicks mounted a furious comeback, and capitalized on the Celtics' lackluster shooting performance from three. They will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series by winning Game 2 in Boston on Wednesday.