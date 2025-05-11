On Saturday afternoon, the New York Knicks dropped their first game of the second round with a blowout home loss to the Boston Celtics. The loss dropped the Knicks' record in the series to 2-1, and also extended their current home playoffs losing streak to three games, and four out of the last five.

The Knicks shocked many by winning not one but two road games in Boston to open up the series, but those good vibes have since quickly diminished, setting the stage for what should be an epic Game 4.

Recently, ESPN media personality and Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith hit New York with an ultimatum regarding that contest.

“I don't believe the Knicks can lose Game 4 and win this series,” said Smith, per ESPN.com. “But the Knicks could still possibly win Game 4. They'll need to win Game 4 to have a chance to win this series. I believe that the Boston Celtics will take both games in New York, it will seal the Knicks' fate, and the Knicks will lose this series.”

A huge opportunity for the Knicks

Losing Game 4 would mean that New York would relinquish the home court advantage that they worked so hard to steal in the first two games of this series.

The big story of the first two games was the poor three-point shooting of the Celtics, who combined for 25-100 shooting beyond the arc in Games 1 and 2.

However, that percentage predictably skyrocketed in Game 3, as Boston torched New York from the land beyond on both open and contested shots.

The Knicks got a solid game from Jalen Brunson on Saturday but didn't get a whole lot from his supporting cast. Meanwhile, the Celtics had a well-balanced offensive attack, led by an explosive performance off the bench from Payton Pritchard.

It's quite possible that the series could be hanging in the balance depending on the outcome of Monday's game between the Knicks and Celtics. Game 4 is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET from Manhattan. It will be carried nationally by ESPN.