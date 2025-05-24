New York Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet seemingly was not too happy with the referees at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, May 23. The Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers, and in a fan video, the Dune actor was reacting to a call during the first half of the game.

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller cheering for the Knicks court-side during their game against the Pacers at MSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/bxjJo60g8Y — Timothée Chalamet Files (@tchalametfiles) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chalamet has graced Madison Square Garden several times during the playoffs, including the Knicks' heartbreaking ending to Game 1. The Knicks lost 138-135 after the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, and the game went into overtime.

In addition to Chalamet, actor Ben Stiller, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, musicians Ciara, Maggie Rogers, Jelly Roll, Knicks legend Walter “Clyde” Frazier Jr., comedians Bill Murray, Michael J. Fox, Jim Gaffigan, as well as actress Susie Essman, and actors Edie Falco, and Jerry Ferrarra, also were among some of the celebrities that showed out to the Garden for Game 2.

Busta Rhymes even rapped the National Anthem at halftime!

If you'd told me going into the Knicks Celtics series that I'd be watching Busta Rhymes with my 73 year-old dad in late May I'd have had so many questions pic.twitter.com/VT3I09HP4z — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

During Game 1, Chalamet and Stiller, were present as well as athletes: Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing and Clyde Frazier Jr. Musicans Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Common were present as well as Jon Hamm, Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle and Larry David.

The Knicks and the Pacers played one another in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year. The Pacers won 4-3 against the Knicks so this year it's personal for the New York team. The loss still left a bad taste in Knicks point guard, Jalen Brunson's, mouth.

“I mean, it still kind of bothers me,” Brunson said on Monday. “Obviously it was a missed opportunity last year playing them at home in Game 7, regardless of who we had out there.”

The NBA Championship will be huge for both the Knicks and the Pacers. The Knicks have not won the NBA Finals since 1973. The Pacers have never won a championship title.