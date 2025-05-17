After losing Game 5 in Boston against the Celtics, the New York Knicks had one chance to close out this second round series in front of their home fans at Madison Square Garden. With a chance to knock out the defending champs, all of the stars showed out at the world's most famous arena to will their team to their first conference finals in more than a quarter-century.

Famous actor Timothée Chalamet was one of the most notable names at the game, and he got the Garden riled up. When Chalamet was put on the Jumbotron, he flashed a six on his phone to the screen to send the fans into a frenzy.

Timothée Chalamet flashing "6" on his phone while being shown on the jumbotron 🔥 Knicks fans were loving it! (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/XkyCyEuuRX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The six represented Knicks in 6, which is exactly what they were trying to accomplish on Friday night with a victory. They did just that, playing one of their best games of the season to officially put the Celtics' title defense to rest in a dominant 119-81 victory.

Chalamet has become one of the Knicks' biggest supporters, frequently showing up top playoff games at Madison Square Garden over the last month. Now, his squad is as far in the playoffs as it has been this century, so maybe he is the good luck charm in the Big Apple.

The Knicks had the obvious upper hand in this series ever since Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles at the end of Game 4. However, after a blowout loss without the superstar forward in Game 5, murmurs of a potential Boston comeback flowed throughout the basketball world. The Knicks deserve credit for taking advantage of their opportunity and putting all of that talk to rest quickly on Friday night.

Now, the Knicks will get a chance to get some revenge on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers eliminated a banged-up Knicks team in the second round of the playoffs last season before losing to the Celtics in the conference finals, so the Knicks have a chance to get the upper hand with a healthy roster this time around and potentially advance to the NBA Finals.