Timothée Chalamet has been courtside to almost every game in the Eastern Conference Finals the past two weeks to watch his favorite team, the New York Knicks, and their opponent, the Indiana Pacers. It's hard to know if he's been any good luck to them, because the Knicks are trailing 3-2, but they recently won Game 5 in convincing fashion.

While Chalamet was at the game, he ran into Charles Barkley, who had a quick message for him.

“Continued success, brother. Thank you for taking care of my boy, Ernie [Johnson],” Barkley said.

“I'm trying,” Chalamet said in response.

(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/xeeSnopp1Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

During Game 4 in Indiana, Chalamet told Johnson that he was playing him in a biopic. Months ago, Chalamet mentioned that he wanted to play Johnson in a biopic, and the NBA on TNT host gave him permission to do so.

When Johnson heard the news, he told Chalamet that he's made him the “coolest grandpa ever,” and it seems like he's getting a lot of love in the household. Chalamet would probably play the role of Johnson well, and he's already had Oscar nominations for the roles that he's played in over the years.

Timothée Chalamet supports Knicks as they win Game 5

Chalamet was in the building for a good game, as the Knicks defeated the Pacers 111-94 to keep their season alive. It was win-or-go-home for the Knicks, and they needed this game to keep all hope. They were led by Jalen Brunson, who finished with 32 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns followed that up with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

After the game, Towns gave props to Brunson and how he performed.

“He (Brunson) was cooking,” Towns said. “That’s what I saw. When he’s playing like that and he’s hitting shots, it energized everyone. Especially when you’re getting points at that rate, you've got to get some stops when cap is on that burner.”

The Knicks came out with their foot on the gas, and though the Pacers did come back to make it a game, it wasn't enough for them to secure the victory and advance to the NBA Finals. The series could get a little interesting now if the Knicks win Game 6, and then everything will be on the line in Game 7.

Both teams have shown throughout the postseason that they're resilient, and anything can happen in Game 6, and a possible Game 7 if the Knicks can extend the series.