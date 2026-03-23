The Seattle Seahawks are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 60. Seattle lost some of their core talent during NFL free agency, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. But the Seahawks just inked a historic contract with their reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $168.6 million on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

JSN now earns $42.15 million per year on average and $120 million guaranteed. Both of those figures set records as the highest for any wide receiver in NFL history.

Smith-Njigba now makes more than double the highest-paid running back (Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million per year) and tight end (George Kittle at $19.1 million per year). This is a truly historic contract that resets the wide receiver market for elite players at the position.

JSN did not sound rushed to sign a contract extension when asked about it back in February. But he did note that he expected to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.

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Smith-Njigba earned every penny of his massive extension. He emerged as a truly elite wide receiver in 2025, logging 119 receptions for 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. JSN averaged a whopping 15.1 yards per reception, which is a huge accomplishment considering his large volume of receptions.

Seattle extended tackle Charles Cross on a $104 million contract back in January after earning the No. 1 seed. The JSN extension adds even more stability to the team's future on offense.

Now cornerback Devon Witherspoon should be next in line for a massive extension.

The future has not been this bright in Seattle since the Legion of Boom days.