While the New York Knicks are reportedly active ahead of the trade deadline, All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns' short-term future remains tethered to Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. The Knicks are reportedly not aggressively courting Antetokounmpo via trade talks. However, New York will keep its options open as we inch close to this week's deadline.

Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks remains bleak ahead of the deadline, which could result in the Knicks potentionally helping facilitate a blockbuster deal, as Siegel noted, per Clutch Scoops.

“Other teams that are pursuing Giannis aren't even looking at the Knicks as a threat at the trade deadline right now for him. If this extends to the offseason, then, potentially, the Knicks get more involved, and then maybe some stuff happens with Karl-Anthony Towns, who we talked about last week, and there’s been plenty of speculation out there,” Siegel said.

“We don’t believe Towns is going to finish his contract with the Knicks. We see this being a short term marriage between the two sides, and it could even happen this summer.”

Coming off their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, many believe the Knicks front office is eager to see things through with this year's team. With the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated New York last season, out of the playoff picture, and another full season under their belt, the Knicks will look to buld off their deep playoff run.

Knicks ‘not showing aggression' for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Article Continues Below

While the Knicks are reportedly not leading trade talks with the Bucks over All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the growing belief around the league is the All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be moved at some point in the near future. However, it doesn't mean Towns is a lock to be heading to a new team ahead of this week's trade deadline.

KAT is still a big part of this year's Knicks team, and its championship goal this season, according to Brian Windhorst, he said, per ESPN's Get Up.

“The Knicks believe in this team… They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now and I think that's because they like this team,” Windhorst reported.

"The Knicks believe in this team… They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now and I think that's because they like this team." – Brian Windhorst 👀 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/5hInyMSKTd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

In a 112-100 win against the Lakers, the Knicks improved to 31-18 this season.