Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals could not have been any more dramatic. However, the NBA's infamous last two-minute report suggested the Indiana Pacers' huge comeback win over the New York Knicks could have been cemented much sooner.

The NBA's L2M report confirmed that contact from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges late in the game should have been called. Towns' would-be foul occurred on Aaron Nesmith, while Bridges hit Obi Toppin's arm on a late dunk that should have been an and-one.

The Bridges no-call was the more notable play, with Toppin's dunk putting the Pacers up by three with 15.3 seconds remaining in overtime. Jalen Brunson and Towns took consecutive three-point attempts on the ensuing possession to potentially tie the game, but came nowhere close, giving Indiana a stunning 1-0 lead.

OBI TOPPIN ICES IT WITH THE SLAM 💥 THE PACERS COMPLETE THE 17-POINT COMEBACK AND WIN IN OVERTIME!! WHAT A GAME. WHAT A FINISH. PACERS LEAD THE ECF 1-0. pic.twitter.com/CXKy1u96Vk — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The no-calls did not change the end result, a 138-135 Pacers victory. Indiana wiped out a 14-point deficit with three minutes remaining on the backs of Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton. Nesmith hit an absurd six three-pointers in the fourth quarter to bring his team all the way back into striking distance before Haliburton nailed a buzzer-beating fadeaway to send the game into overtime.

Jalen Brunson poured in another massive 43-point performance, but had no answer for the Knicks down the stretch. The Pacers outscored New York 29-14 in the final two minutes and overtime.

Pacers continue to make NBA playoff history

Ken Blaze-Imagn ImagesThe dramatic victory was not the Pacers' first comeback win of the 2025 postseason. While it might have been their most impressive win, Indiana built its entire playoff run off gritty victories.

Following the chaos of Game 1, the Pacers' string of comeback wins has gone viral on social media. Indiana has three wins in the 2025 playoffs after trailing by seven or more points with 50 seconds remaining, the team pointed out on social media. Teams in a similar situation are 4-1,072 in NBA history, meaning only one other team has ever accomplished the feat.

The Knicks have one more chance to regain home-court advantage before the series shifts to the Pacers' home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Game 1 result dropped New York to a mere 3-4 at home in the playoffs. Game 2 tips off on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.