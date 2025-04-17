The New York Knicks will begin their opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at home. But when the series shifts to Detroit for Games 3-4, the Pistons have already announced that they intend to restrict ticket sales to local fans only, presumably keeping out of state Knicks fans from purchasing tickets. But count Josh Hart as one who is not worried about Knicks fans potentially being shut out from attending road games during this series.

While the Pistons claimed that the restricting tickets to local sales only during their NBA Playoffs series had nothing to do with keeping out the Knicks’ fanbase, Josh Hart could understand why they might want to do so, as per Peter Botte of The New York Post.

“After [what happened in] Philly last year, I don’t blame ‘em,” Hart said. “New York, they have the best fans in the world, that’s the one thing that’s different about this fan base is how they travel. It’s cool to see the difference. I was in LA and the Lakers have one of the biggest fan bases in the world. There’s Lakers fans everywhere. So it’s tough to see how they travel, because there’s just so many fans anywhere in the country.”

But as mentioned, Hart is not really concerned about traveling Knicks fans possibly not being about get tickets for the team’s road games in this series.

“But then seeing the Knicks fans, you see and you hear everything about everyone’s traveling and getting tickets and flights and those kind of things. So it’s really cool. It’s really cool to see that,” Hart said. “And knowing Knicks fans, they’re gonna find a way to get those tickets. So I know they’re not really too stressed. The only way for them to not get those tickets is if the [Pistons] owner buys a couple thousand tickets.”

When it comes to winning this series though, Hart is going to play a key role for the Knicks. He’s appeared in 77 games this season, at a little over 37 minutes per game. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.