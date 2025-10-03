New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is set to reshape the team’s offensive identity, with an emphasis on moving away from Jalen Brunson’s isolation-heavy style.

On the latest episode of ESPN’s Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst detailed how New York’s training camp practices signal a dramatic change.

“What the Knicks are doing and practicing looks very, very different than what they’ve played in recent years. Now look, I am obviously not going to evaluate the Knicks on what they’re doing in the first day of October. Do I believe that they are going to break the old habits and that the ball will leave Jalen Brunson’s hands, like I’m seeing it,” Windhorst said.

Mike Brown shifts Knicks from Jalen Brunson isolation to Spurs-inspired team offense

He added that the Knicks’ new approach resembles the ball movement of Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs.

“Really I’m kind of watching a Spurs 2010 style offense from the Knicks. Where the old Gregg Popovich 0.5 rule which is you get the ball and you have half a second to get to decide to pass or shoot. That’s what the Knicks are doing in practice.”

Brunson has been the centerpiece of New York’s offense since joining the team in 2022. Last season, he led the Knicks in scoring while averaging 26 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three across 65 games. Brunson’s ability to create in isolation was a key driver of the Knicks’ playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals under former head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Towns recently spoke about the process of adjusting to a new style, stressing that change is necessary as the team looks to evolve.

“On the flip side too, you know, we have a whole new system that we got to learn and how we’re going to play,” Towns said. “But the one thing that never changes is that all 15 guys are going to feel very accustomed to each other and the way we know we could get wins done and the mental fortitude is only getting stronger.”

Knicks look to Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges alongside Brunson in new system

Towns comes off one of his best campaigns, averaging 24.4 points, a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from three over 72 appearances. His versatility as both an interior scorer and perimeter shooter provides the Knicks with options that extend beyond Brunson’s playmaking.

Anunoby added reliable two-way production, posting a career-best 18 points per game along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three in 74 games, giving New York a steady presence on both ends.

Bridges appeared in all 82 games last season, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor. His consistency and durability give the Knicks another dependable option within Brown’s movement-heavy offense.

The shift away from isolation play also comes after a pivotal offseason in which New York added veteran guards Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, along with forward Guerschon Yabusele. Their presence provides additional scoring depth and playmaking, aligning with Brown’s goal of diversifying the offensive system.

The Knicks will debut their new approach on Oct. 22 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, with the season opener scheduled to air on ESPN.