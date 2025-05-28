OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder's 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins says their series against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves is far from over. If there's one thing Perkins has learned about Edwards, it's his ability to respond amidst playoff adversity. It's why he wasn't surprised when Anthony scored 30 points while guiding Minnesota to a 143-101 blowout win in Game 3.

With his back against the wall, Edwards turned in his best game of the series.

“In a situation like that, the one man that I won't bet against is that guy right there because he has a lot of pride,” Perkins said of Edwards. “Now, I'm not picking them to win the series, but when you talk about on the verge of being swept and protecting your crib, I knew he was going to come out and set the tone. I think that's the energy coach Finch was talking about when he called him out [after] Game 1 of, I think, it was the last series.”

After a lackluster shooting performance in Game 4, Edwards shouldn't need Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to call him out as a source for motivation. For Perkins, Ant-Man's response in Game 5 will happen organically, facing the league's MVP in Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the brink of elimination is enough to spark what could be an epic performance at the Paycom Center.

“He's a giant killer. Just think about how he got to each Conference Finals, who he had to go through, who he put to bed, tucked them in,” Perkins said. “It's just growth. The growth of him as a leader. We know he got the game, but you're watching him now; he continues to provide more. He's giving them more offensively, especially from a scoring standpoint. He's every former player's favorite player.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to keep their season alive on Wednesday.

Kendrick Perkins picks Thunder, sends Anthony Edwards warning

In a two-point victory, the Thunder took a 3-1 lead in Game 4 against the Timberwolves. For Perkins, the Thunder's depth will be the difference in how they ultimately reach the NBA Finals.

“I just think if you look at the Thunder, they got so many guys that can cut you any which way but loose,” Perkins said. “And when you have a veteran and a champion like Caruso, that makes you even more dangerous.”

The Thunder will look to end the Timberwolves' season in Game 5.