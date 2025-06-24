Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins energized fans at the team's NBA championship rally. Wiggins proudly defended his team and franchise, after the club won the title.

“It was a point where they tried to call us ‘the blackhole of the NBA.' Boo! But 4 years later, when they mention the [OKC] Thunder organization… they gotta mention you as NBA champs!” Wiggins said.

"It was black eye. I think I said black hole." Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins wanted to clarify what he was actually saying from his epic speech 🗣️ (via @JoelXLorenzi)pic.twitter.com/J7n3uw6eAT https://t.co/H4hkJ0ZF5c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wiggins went on to clarify his comments later, when speaking with reporters. He said he meant to say “black eye,” instead of black hole.

Absolutely no one is making fun or taking shots at the Thunder now. Oklahoma City are NBA champions for the very first time in that city, after playing there for nearly two decades. The Thunder previously won a title when they were known as the Supersonics, in Seattle.

Oklahoma City defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games to clinch the championship. The Thunder were led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who got lots of love and flowers from fans at the team's championship parade.

Aaron Wiggins had a great run in the NBA Finals

Wiggins proved himself to be a solid role player this season. He averaged 12 points per game this campaign for the club. He came up big in the NBA Finals, as he scored in double figures twice during the seven game series.

The guard's best performance in the NBA Finals against Indiana was in Game 2. In that contest, he scored 18 points off of 6-for-11 shooting from the floor. His numbers quieted down somewhat in the last few contests, but Wiggins proved himself this season to be a hustle player filled with heart and toughness.

Wiggins has played for the Thunder since 2021. He was selected in the second round of that year's NBA Draft. Oklahoma City selected him, after he had played his college basketball at Maryland.

The Thunder's road to another title begins on Wednesday, as the team has the 15th overall selection in the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.