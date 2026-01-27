After the Oklahoma City Thunder's 103-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Aaron Wiggins put the loss into perspective the following morning at practice. For a defending champion team missing more than half of its rotation due to injuries, and still maintaining the NBA's best record, the sky isn't falling after two consecutive losses at home.

Wiggins knows there's still over three months of basketball left, plenty of more opportunities for the Thunder to bounce back between now and the end of the regular season.

“There are 50 games left. So, the first aspect is just realizing that you can't get caught up in the moment or a small sample size of games that might not have gone your way,” Wiggins said. “We're talking about two losses in a row, but we're 37-10 now. In that aspect, just understanding that we still have literally 40-50 games left. So, there's a lot of time that we have to get better.

“There's a lot of opportunity for us to continue to grow, and learn from our losses, and our wins. And we can't take last night's loss with us tomorrow into the game. So, we gotta make sure we move on, and just learn what we can, and be ready to go.”

Aaron Wiggins and the Thunder hasn't lost two consecutive games at home since November 2023.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Thunder's loss

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to the Thunder's loss to the Raptors as a game that slipped through the defending champions' fingers. Coming off a three-point loss to the Pacers, the Thunder's two-point loss to the Raptors reminded the reigning MVP of hos thin the margin of error truly is down the stretch of a tightly contested game.

“Personally, it felt like we had control of the game. We were getting good looks, offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They had 103 points tonight. That usually does it for us. It was just one of those nights.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to bounce back against the Pelicans when they close out their three-game home stand at the Paycon Center on Tuesday.