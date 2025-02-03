After Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins addressed keys to beating the Sacramento Kings, he scored a career-high 41 points in a 144-110 blowout win. Wiggins caught fire when he went 16-for-30 from the floor, including 6-of-14 from deep. He also finished with a career-high 14 rebounds and three assists in a signature performance.

After the win, Wiggins reflected on his career as the Thunder's fifth-year guard and reminded reporters that he had come a long way to become the player he is today.

“The high, lows, I just think back to the dreams that I had growing up, coming out of high school, getting to college, coming out of college, being the 55th pick,” Wiggins said. “Then, getting here, and just trying to find my way. So, staying level-grounded, and having that realization is something I try to tap back into often. And after a night like this, it’s unbelievable to kind of think about, and have that realization.”

As Aaron approached the 30-point threshold against the Kings in the third quarter, it's where he envisioned his scoring would plateau before he got to 37 in a hurry amid the final frame.

“I wasn’t thinking 40 (points) in the third (quarter). I got to a point where I was at like 27, and I was like, ‘I’m a go get 30.’ Then, once I got 30, there was a quick point where I got to 37, and I was like ‘Why not get 40?’ I was just trying to play within the team and within our offense,” Wiggins added. “Found some good looks and some second-chance opportunities.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points, six assists, six rebounds, and two blocks, Kenrich Williams led the bench with a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds), and Isaiah Hartenstein added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Wiggins got the nod in Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's starting lineup for All-Star Jalen Williams. Williams was ruled out against the Kings due to a sprained right wrist.

Aaron Wiggins on his career night for the Thunder

The Thunder's 2021 second-round pick Aaron Wiggins is having the most productive season of his five-year career. Averaging 10.0 points on 48.7% shooting, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game, Wiggins has been an integral piece for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

Wiggins has started in 14 games for Daigneault and had the best performance of his career with his extended family in attendance at the Paycom Center.

“All of my uncles are here, too. Five, six uncles that are also here. It feels good, it feels good,” Wiggins said. “When my family comes, and they’re in the crowd it’s just another surreal feeling of where I come from.”

The Thunder's four-game homestand continues against the Bucks on Monday.